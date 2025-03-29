Tinubu, Atiku, Obi condemn ‘lynching’ of hunters in Edo State

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians have condemned the gruesome murder of some hunters who were on transit by an irate mob in Uromi, Edo State.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday evening ordered a manhunt for the killers.

The ICIR gathered that the victims, who were travelling in a Dangote Cement truck when they were waylaid around 1.30 pm in the Udune Efandion community by local security.

Tinubu, who expressed shock at the dastardly act on Thursday, directed police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations and punish the suspected culprits.

The president commiserated with the families of the affected victims and assured them that criminals would not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent Nigerians.

“The President noted that jungle justice has no place in Nigeria, and all Nigerians have the freedom to move freely in any part of the country,” the statement reads.

Also commenting on the incident, a former Vice President and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, said he was deeply saddened by reports of the tragic killing that took place in Edo State.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones. This unfortunate incident demands a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation to uncover and ensure that those responsible are brought to book,” he posted on X.

He added that the protection of innocent lives must remain paramount and urged the authorities to act swiftly and decisively to prevent a recurrence of jungle justice.

According to him, justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done to restore public confidence in the nation’s security institutions.

In a post on X regarding the incident, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, stated that the news of the killings of travellers in Uromi, Edo State, is deeply saddening.

According to him, such killings have become a recurring tragedy in our decaying society.

“Acts of violence like these are abhorrent and had no place in our society yesterday, just as they should have no place in any decent society today.

“Every Nigerian, regardless of ethnic or regional background, has the right to move freely and safely within our nation”.

He added that while addressing security concerns and combating criminal activities is crucial, resorting to extrajudicial measures undermines the rule of law and exacerbates the cycle of violence.

He hailed the government for condemning the incident and initiating an investigation and urged the authorities to address the killings of Edo indigenes to ensure that justice is served for all.

The unfortunate killing of the travellers in Edo State has generated outrage on social media, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the ugly incident.