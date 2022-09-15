28.3 C
Abuja

EFCC arrests two owners of ‘yahoo schools’, seven others in Benin

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Suspects/ Credit: EFCC
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives from the Benin Zonal Command, on Tuesday September 13, arrested two owners of ‘yahoo schools’ and seven other suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement it made available to the press today.

The EFCC said two of the arrested suspects were operating an Internet Fraud Coaching Centre (a.k.a HK), otherwise known as ‘yahoo schools’, in Benin City.

It added that the ‘yahoo school’ owners, Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour, and seven of their ‘students’ were arrested at their centres following actionable intelligence worked upon by the Commission.

The seven other suspects are Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa, and Henry Philip.

Items recovered from the suspects included a Mercedes Benz GLK, a Lexus 350 car, phones and laptops.

The EFCC stated that investigations were still ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court in due time.

- Advertisement -

In a similar development, operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects were arrested in a sting operation on Tuesday, September 13.

The all-male suspects, whose ages range from 18 to 24 years, were arrested at their various hideouts in the Uyo and Ikot Ekpene areas of the state following verified intelligence regarding their nefarious activities.

Items recovered from the suspects included a silver-coloured Toyota Corolla car and various brands of sophisticated mobile phones and laptops.

The agency said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

 

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

FG, AFD, EU sign €25m grant agreement to improve power supply in the North

THE Federal Government and the French Development Agency (AFD) yesterday signed a grant agreement...
National News

1956 Audit Law too weak to fight corruption, concerned Nigerians tell Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been told that the existing audit law in Nigeria is...
News

FEC okays N28.12bn infrastructural projects for Wasa in FCT

THE Federal Executive Council approved, on Wednesday September 14, the sum of N28,117,904,027 for...
Media Opportunities

Webinar teaches journalists how to find quality data for stories

THE New England First Amendment Coalition (NEFAC) is hosting the webinar '30 Minute Skills:...
Diaspora News

Nigerians mourn UK-based DJ Ola who committed suicide due to depression

FRIENDS and associates of a United Kingdom-based Nigerian disc jockey Olaniyi Oladigbo, popularly called...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG, AFD, EU sign €25m grant agreement to improve power supply in the North

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.