EFCC arrests two owners of ‘yahoo schools’, seven others in Benin

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives from the Benin Zonal Command, on Tuesday September 13, arrested two owners of ‘yahoo schools’ and seven other suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement it made available to the press today.

The EFCC said two of the arrested suspects were operating an Internet Fraud Coaching Centre (a.k.a HK), otherwise known as ‘yahoo schools’, in Benin City.

It added that the ‘yahoo school’ owners, Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour, and seven of their ‘students’ were arrested at their centres following actionable intelligence worked upon by the Commission.

The seven other suspects are Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa, and Henry Philip.

Items recovered from the suspects included a Mercedes Benz GLK, a Lexus 350 car, phones and laptops.

The EFCC stated that investigations were still ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court in due time.

In a similar development, operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects were arrested in a sting operation on Tuesday, September 13.

The all-male suspects, whose ages range from 18 to 24 years, were arrested at their various hideouts in the Uyo and Ikot Ekpene areas of the state following verified intelligence regarding their nefarious activities.

Items recovered from the suspects included a silver-coloured Toyota Corolla car and various brands of sophisticated mobile phones and laptops.

The agency said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.