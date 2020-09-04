EFCC arrests woman for N3m fake EFCC job

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested one Hadiza Umar Abubakar for defrauding a job seeker, Nuraddeen Abubakar of N3 million through a fake promise of securing employment for him in the EFCC.

Dele Oyewale, the Commission’s spokesperson disclosed this in a statement made emailed to The ICIR.

According to Oyewale, Abubakar had promised the victim an employment with the EFCC on payment of three million naira.

“The suspect was arrested in a branch of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), as she sent her son to make a transaction, unaware that the Commission has placed a Post No Debit (PND) on all her accounts,” the statement read.

Oyewale stated that the detention of Abubakar’s son led her to show up before she was eventually arrested by officers of the Commission.

He added that the suspect had charged her victim N6 million which she claimed would enable her secure a job for him in the EFCC.

“A part payment of three million naira was made into the suspect’s account by the victim on October 29, 2019, while the balance was to be paid after the victim had received his employment letter, promised to be delivered, two weeks from the date of the part payment, with November 7, 2019 as the due date,” he said.

The EFCC noted that the victim in his petition to the Commission, revealed that he came in contact with the suspect, through her son and stated that he did not receive the promised EFCC employment letter from the suspect, nine months after making the part payment to her.