El-Zakzaky, wife regain freedom after four-year trial

LEADER of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat Ibrahim have regained their freedom after a four-year trial by Kaduna State government.

The duo were released on Wednesday after the state high court presided over by Gideon Kurada upheld the no-case submission filed by their lawyer, Femi Falana.

The judge, in his ruling, held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

They have been on an eight-count trial for alleged culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly, among other allegations levelled against them by Kaduna State government.

The defendants were led to court on Wednesday morning by officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service amidst tight security.

Falana, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had, on July 1, argued that all the 15 witnesses presented by the prosecution counsel were unable to establish any connection between the alleged crimes and Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife.

He prayed the court to rule in favour of his clients and dismiss the charges levelled against them as there was no criminal case that had been established against them so far by the Kaduna State government.