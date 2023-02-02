36.5 C
Abuja

Elections: IPOB urges South-East residents to ignore sit-at-home order, disowns Simon Ekpa

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
IPOB News
IPOB
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged residents of the South-East to ignore any sit-at-home orders during the 2023 general elections.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, made this known in a statement on Thursday, February 2.

He emphasised that the pro-Biafra movement had not ordered a boycott of the election.

IPOB distanced itself from any individual or group behind any purported sit-at-home order and described those issuing such orders as criminals sponsored by the enemies of Biafra.

The IPOB statement warned the Pan Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC) not to link the pro-Biafra movement with the group issuing sit-at-home orders.

IPOB clarified that it has no plans or intention to obstruct the election process in Nigeria, stressing that its focus is the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and securing a date for the Biafra Referendum.

The statement also emphasised that IPOB is a peaceful and indivisible organisation under one command and does not have any splinter groups.

- Advertisement -

It denied any link with Simon Ekpa and his collaborators, who are claiming to be IPOB and issuing sit-at-home orders in the South-East.

IPOB reiterated that it has not issued any sit-at-home order nor called for a boycott of the upcoming elections.

It warned that any group claiming to be IPOB while issuing sit-at-home orders are criminals and state-sponsored agents and do not represent IPOB led by Kanu.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

INEC debunks reports of over-voting in Osun election

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports that its Osun State Resident...
Crime

Xenophobia: South African police officials arraigned for torturing Nigerian

FOUR South African policemen are facing charges for allegedly torturing a Nigerian citizen, according...
Politics and Governance

S’Court dismisses PDP suit against Oyetola’s participation in Osun election

THE Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
Judiciary

Court remands oil company director over alleged N157m fraud

A FEDERAL High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, presided by Justice P. I....
Business and Economy

CBN to prosecute naira sellers, directs banks to issue new notes over counter

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has vowed to apprehend and bring to justice...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
INEC debunks reports of over-voting in Osun election

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.