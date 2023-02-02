Elections: IPOB urges South-East residents to ignore sit-at-home order, disowns Simon Ekpa

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged residents of the South-East to ignore any sit-at-home orders during the 2023 general elections.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, made this known in a statement on Thursday, February 2.

He emphasised that the pro-Biafra movement had not ordered a boycott of the election.

IPOB distanced itself from any individual or group behind any purported sit-at-home order and described those issuing such orders as criminals sponsored by the enemies of Biafra.

The IPOB statement warned the Pan Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC) not to link the pro-Biafra movement with the group issuing sit-at-home orders.

IPOB clarified that it has no plans or intention to obstruct the election process in Nigeria, stressing that its focus is the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and securing a date for the Biafra Referendum.

The statement also emphasised that IPOB is a peaceful and indivisible organisation under one command and does not have any splinter groups.

It denied any link with Simon Ekpa and his collaborators, who are claiming to be IPOB and issuing sit-at-home orders in the South-East.

IPOB reiterated that it has not issued any sit-at-home order nor called for a boycott of the upcoming elections.

It warned that any group claiming to be IPOB while issuing sit-at-home orders are criminals and state-sponsored agents and do not represent IPOB led by Kanu.