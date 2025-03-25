Emergency rule: Workers threaten to shut down Rivers

WORKERS in Rivers State under the aegis of Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have demanded immediate reversal of the state of emergency imposed on the state by President Bola Tinubu.

The workers warned that failure to heed the call could result in industrial action that would ground the state’s economy.

The warning was conveyed in a statement jointly signed by the JNC, NLC and TUC chairpersons in the state, Chuku Emecheta, Alex Agwanwor, and Ikechukwu Onyefuru, respectively, on Tuesday, March 25.

The ICIR reported that President Bola Tinubu, while declaring state of emergency in Rivers State, in a nationwide broadcast, on Tuesday, March 18, suspended the state Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the State House of Assembly. However, he retained the state judiciary.

Tinubu blamed the governor and his predecessor – the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike – for allowing the political crisis in the state, which led to the emergency rule, to escalate.

He particularly criticised Fubara for failing to take action after an oil facility was blown up in the state a day before the declaration.

But the organised labour’s leaders criticised the president’s action, and described the Federal Government’s move as unconstitutional and a direct attack on democracy.

According to them, the officials were duly elected by the people, and any attempt to remove them outside constitutional procedures is against the spirit of democracy.

The labour unions said the emergency rule had inflicted economic hardship on the state, particularly on civil servants and local government employees, adding that many workers had not received their salaries.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

They stated that withholding wages amid rising inflation and economic hardship was worsening their suffering.

The labour leaders further noted that Rivers State, being a key player in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, was crucial to national economic stability, and any prolonged crisis in the state could have far-reaching economic repercussions.

Calling on Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the judiciary to take urgent action, the unions demanded an immediate reversal of the state of emergency and the reinstatement of the suspended officials.

They further urged the Federal Government to dialogue with relevant stakeholders to prevent further escalation of the crisis.