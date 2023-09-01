Celebrity marriage: Ninalowo separates from wife after 18 years

NOLLYWOOD actor Bolanle Ninalowo has separated from his wife, Bunmi, after 18 years of marriage.

He shared the news on his Instagram page on Friday, September 1.

He wrote that he and his wife had decided to go their separate ways after issues between them became irreconcilable.

Ninalowo revealed he had endured to avoid the break-up, especially for the well-being of his children.

He said he recognized the separation as a crucial step “towards a more peaceful and affectionate future.”

According to him, he was heartbroken but not shattered. He expressed sadness in sharing the news to the world that once “adored his beautiful family.”

He wrote, ”Finally, I accept the reality of the end to a road! A sad reality that gives room and hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future! A reality that is sad for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future.

“A sad reality I prayed, nurtured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all. A sad reality I now have to accept as I realize that my kids are much grown with a better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain and struggles regarding them!

“A sad reality that screams that I won’t live or be around forever and must take care of my health and mental state for the goodness of all. May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case. In the end, we will all live with the consequences of our actions.”

He urged the public to honour their privacy and pray for them as they navigate the healing phase.

The ICIR reports that the actor and his wife celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in November 2022.

Ninalowo is not the only actor to experience a relationship break this year. Actor Yul Edochie also parted ways with his wife, May.

In a statement released by a law group, DPA Family Law Clinic, in August, it was revealed that May Edochie filed a divorce petition against her husband, Yul, including his mistress, Judy Austin.

According to the statement, May took legal action against them, suing for adultery and seeking N100 million in damages. She also requested a restraining order to prevent Yul from accessing their matrimonial home.