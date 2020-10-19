EndSARS: Police fire teargas, bullets at protesters in Abuja

A NUMBER of #EndSARS protesters have been reported injured from live bullets fired by officers of the Nigerian Police Force at AYA junction in Abuja on Monday.

The protesters had been marching to different parts of the city before the police intercepted them along Mararaba-Nyanya road at AYA roundabouts, Cable reports.

Protesters were also fired teargas by police officers at Power House in Asokoro, reports reveal.

The #EndSARS protests have been ongoing for 11 days, with hundreds of youths taking to the streets to demand an end to police brutality in the country.

As protesters remain resolute in their demands and remain on the streets, there have been several reports of attacks initiated by suspected sponsored thugs.

On Monday, reports from Benin City, Edo State capital indicated that some suspected hoodlums hijacked the ongoing #ENDSARS protest in the city, attacking the Maximum Prison yard along Sapele road, and freed some inmates.

Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media to Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State, confirmed to newsmen that the hoodlums engaged in guns battle with security operatives at the prison.

“The hoodlums are currently exchanging fire with the security personnel at the Maximum security prison in Oko, Benin City,” Osagie said.

Since the protests began, there has also been a record of deaths of at least a dozen protesters.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned attempts to stifle the peaceful protests by #ENDSARS protesters in the country.

The association made this known in a statement signed by Samson Ayokunle, the CAN President on Monday.

“We condemn in strong terms every attempt being made to stop or disrupt the peaceful protest which is lawfully allowed and guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” said CAN.

Protesters have remained undeterred, with the protest gaining the attention of the international community.

Jack Dorsey, founder, and CEO of Twitter tweeted on Wednesday in support of the #EndSARS movement and also shared a link soliciting financial donations for the protest.