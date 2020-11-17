EndSARS protester, Eromosele, granted N1m bail

THE Honourable Magistrate O.A. Salawu of the Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos on Tuesday granted Eromosele Adene a bail of One million naira after rejecting the application of the police to keep him in detention for 30 more days.

Eromosele was on November 7 arrested at his home in Ikeja, Lagos. Since his arrest, he had been taken to the police command headquarters and then transferred to the Area F Command before the police detained him at the SCID, Panti. He was last Monday flown to Abuja and detained for seven days before being brought back to Lagos on Sunday.

The ICIR had reported how the policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Lagos approached the Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos on Monday to file an application seeking to remand Eromosele for 3o more days.

Earlier before the judgement, the counsel representing the Commissioner of Police urged the court that the application to remand Eromosele for 30 more days was meant for investigation and not prosecution.

Meanwhile, Eromosele’s lawyer, argued that the court should reject the remand application to keep him, citing executive recklessness and legislative rascality.

He, however, asked that he should be granted bail instead. The Magistrate after listening to the two arguments obliged him awarded Eromosele bail to the tune of one million Naira alongside two sureties who must be his family members.