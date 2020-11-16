#EndSARS: Police beg court to keep Eromosele in detention for 30 more days after detaining him for 10 days

THE policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Lagos have approached the Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos on Monday to file an application seeking to remand #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, for 30 more days.

It is over 10 days already since Eromosele was arrested in his home in Ikeja, Lagos.

Eromosele, since arrested had been taken to the police command headquarters and then transferred to the Area F Command before the police detained him at the SCID, Panti. He was last Monday flown to Abuja and detained for seven days before being brought back to Lagos on Sunday.

Rather than charge him, the policemen secretly approached a Magistrate, O.A Salau, without the consent of his lawyer and applied for a remand order to detain him for an extra 30 days.

Tunde Jinadu, Eromosele’s lawyer, who was at the SCID, was told by policemen that his client was no longer in their custody.

Jinadu was later informed of the police secret plan to arraigned Eromosele at Yaba magistrate court.

The police was reportedly shocked when they saw Eromosele’s lawyer at the court.

The lawyer, however, tendered a medical report from Eko Hospital as regards the liver complication and immune system of Eromosele.

Oral application for bail was also made and the magistrate was notified that he (Eromosele) had been moved from one detention facility to the other and one state to the other.

The magistrate subsequently fixed the ruling for Tuesday.