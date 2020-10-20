EndSARS protests: Sanwo-Olu imposes 24-hour curfew in Lagos

BABAJIDE Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state, following reports that suspected ‘thugs’ have hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

Sanwo-Olu stated in a press release he signed, that the curfew would kick off from 4 pm, October 20, adding that nobody except those providing essential services is to move around the state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets,” the statement read in part.

The Governor also expressed how the peaceful #ENDSARS protest had degenerated into a security matter threatening the well-being of the citizens.

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State,” said Sanwo-Olu who Sanwo-Olu had appealed to the protesters to embrace dialogue for the resolution of their agitations.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.”

For 12 days, Nigerian youths have taken to the streets everyday to demand police reform. They have also asked the government to ensure that justice is served for all who have been victims of impunity displayed by officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Their demonstrations, both online and offline, have gained the attention of the international community after Nigerians in the Diaspora also joined the protest.

Meanwhile, the protesters have launched two online stations in a bid to bypass traditional media censorship.

The two stations named ‘Soro Soke’ and ‘Radio Isiaq’ were launched Saturday with the aim of educating Nigerians on the objectives of the protests as well as to pass information and updates on protests holding across different locations.