#EndSARS: Thugs cannot stop the wheel of conviction, Shehu Sani reacts to attacks on protesters

SHEHU Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly has condemned the reported attacks on #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja on Wednesday by some thugs.

“The attacks on #EndPoliceBrutality & #EndSARS protesters by sponsored thugs in Abuja stand condemned,” he said.

ENDSARS protesters who despite the dissolution of the brutal police unit took their protest to the Berger roundabout, Abuja, the nation’s capital came under attack from some thugs believed to have been hired to disrupt the protest.

Video clips of the attacks showing sticks wielding thugs breaking windshields of vehicles at the popular roundabout circulated on the social media.

Some of the thugs wielding cutlasses also attacked the protesters.

Reacting to the attacks on the protesters, Sani said that it was unfortunate for anyone to use poor youths to unleash violence on their contemporaries who are struggling for a better society.

“It’s unfortunate that poor & oppressed youths are hired to unleash violence against their contemporaries struggling for a better society. A thug can’t stop the wheel of conviction,” he said.

There has been a surge and series of protests across major cities of the country demanding an end to police brutality and also police reforms.

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had announced the disbandment of the dreaded unit.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also issued a directive, calling for a reform of the police force.

However, the protests have continued, with the protesters issuing a five-point demand which include release of all persons arrested and justice for victims of police brutality.

Other demands are “setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days), psychological evaluation of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed, and increase in police salary so that they can be adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens.”