ENDSARS: UN Secretary-General calls for end to police brutality in Nigeria

ANTONIO GUETERESS, the Secretary-General of the United Nations has called for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

“He condemns the violent escalation on 20 October in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries,” the statement read in part.

According to Dujarric, Gueteress expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

He further called on the Nigerian authorities to investigate the incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Secretary-General urged Nigerian security forces to act at all times with maximum restraint while calling on protestors to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence.

He also encouraged the government authorities to swiftly explore avenues to de-escalate the situation adding that the United Nations is ready to support national efforts towards finding a solution to the crisis.

On Tuesday, The ICIR reported that soldiers shot at peaceful ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.

During the attack, some of the protesters were killed while many sustained injuries.

Images and videos of the shooting soldiers were shared on social media.

In some of the clips, soldiers were seenn moving towards the protesters and shooting directly at them.