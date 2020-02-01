Euphoria as FG fulfills promise of NYSC 33k monthly allowance

Advertisement

JANUARY 31, 2020, would forever remain memorable in the mind of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as they celebrate an increase in allowance from N19,800 t0 N33,000 as promised by the federal government.

Corps members on social media had expressed satisfaction over this development, displaying evidence of bank payments to those who adjudged it a scam.

Recalled that on Wednesday, the Brigade-General, NYSC, Shuaibu Ibrahim had assured Corps members across the country of the federal government’s plan to increase their allowances, latest January 2020.

This was sequel to the implementation of the increase in minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18, 2019.

While such information was adjudged as government persistent show of unrealistic rays of hope, Corps members decried the delay in payment of its monthly allowance as of January 30.

It is no news that since the implementation of an increase in the minimum wage in April 2019 by the president, members of the NYSC had anticipated it is reflected in their monthly remuneration.

The federal government, having failed repeatedly in its promise to increase the wage of civil servants, corps members and others, announced that lack of a compromise between the federal government and Labour negotiators halted its implementation in 2019.

Yet, while conjectures and hearsays trail the social media on the federal government’s plan to pay up arrears to corps members, there is no official statement by NYSC authorities in that regards.

However, corps members have been enjoined to be meticulous with their expenses, as an increase in allowance should incite savings to ensure they have what to fall back to after service.

Thank you @MBuhari for keeping your promise of paying N33,000 to NYSC members. When you add this to pensioners getting alerts after decades of being owed, the Buhari administration scores really high on remuneration. pic.twitter.com/h4MFEw9Yl4 — ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ™☤ (@OvieAli) January 31, 2020

#NYSC Finally I can start wearing my fully kitted NYSC uniform 24/7.

Whenever you see any corp member passing by, just holla. pic.twitter.com/JSaIJglKOZ — Habib Zakawanu Onoruoyiza (@Zak_21stCM) January 31, 2020