32.1 C
Abuja

Ex-Maritime Academy staff bags 110 years in prison for N22m contract fraud

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
A court gavel
A court gavel
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sentenced a former staff of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Charles Emmanuel Afaha, to 110 years in prison for fraud.

In a statement released on Friday, January 27, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said Afaha was arraigned on October 13, 2018, by the Uyo Zonal Command of the Commission on an eleven-count charge bordering on forgery.

Afaha, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution, through its counsel, TN Ndifon, called five witnesses and tendered several exhibits which were admitted in evidence.

Delivering judgment via Zoom on Friday, January 27, Justice Okeke said that “the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the offence of forgery against the defendant in all the counts”.

However, Mfon Ben, the defence counsel, prayed the court “to exercise mercy in sentencing him”.

Afaha was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on each count without an option of a fine. The sentencing runs concurrently from the date of arrest.

- Advertisement -

The court also ordered that the convict shall restitute the sum of N22, 848, 450. 00 to the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, which will serve as a condition for his release upon completing his time in prison.

EFCC, in the statement, said Afaha was arrested following a petition from the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, alleging fraud and misappropriation of public funds.

An investigation revealed that the convict, who worked in the Procurement Department of the Academy, made several retirements of cash advance and received huge sums of money from the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron’s account into his personal account for the execution of non-existent projects.

“These funds were retired by Afaha with several invoice receipts attached to the Retirement of Cash Advance memos, signed by him.

“Further investigations also revealed that the said invoice receipts attached to the Retirement of Cash Advance memos by the convict, which amounted to N22, 848, 450. 00 (Twenty-two million, Eight hundred and forty-eight thousand, four hundred and fifty naira) were all forged by Afaha,” the statement added.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Passengers stranded as train derails in Abuja

A train headed to the Kubwa station in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from...
News

Scam alert: Registrar not on social media – JAMB

THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned members of the public that...
Media Opportunities

Earth Journalism Network offers Ocean Media Initiative Story Grants

EARTH Journalism Network (EJN), with support from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, is accepting...
Media Opportunities

Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma offers 2023 Ochberg Fellowship

THE Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma is accepting applications for its 2023 Ochberg...
Media Opportunities

National Association of Science Writers offers Peggy Girshman Idea Grants

THE National Association of Science Writers (NASW) is accepting applications and proposals for the Peggy...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Passengers stranded as train derails in Abuja

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.