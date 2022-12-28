EFCC opens bids for forfeited properties across the country

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded plans to conduct the sale of properties which are subject of Final Forfeiture Orders.

The concerned properties are alleged proceeds of corruption which were seized from their owners and forfeited to the Federal Government.

In a statement on December 28, signed by Head of Media and Publicity Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission said it had publicly announced the commencement of the auction exercise with an advertorial in major newspapers early in December, inviting bids for the properties.

According to the Commission, interested persons or organisations have until noon Monday, January 9, 2023, to submit their bids.

“The properties consisting of 61 Units of Luxury Apartments, Plots of Lands and Apartments across the country are being offered for sale in accordance with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

“The distribution of the properties are 24 Units of a luxurious block of flats at Banana Island, Lagos; 21 Units of Luxury Terrace and Block of Flats at Thornburn, Yaba, Lagos; 16 Units of 4 Bedrooms Terrace Duplex at Heritage Court Estate, Port Harcourt,” the anti-fraud agency said.

Other properties include Apartments and Plots of Land in Lagos State; Apartments and Plots of Land within Abuja Metropolis; Plots of land and Apartment in Anambra, Ebonyi and Gombe States; Apartments and Plot of Land in Kaduna, Delta and Edo States; Hotel, Plaza and Apartments in Kwara State and Apartments and Plots of land in Cross River, Osun and Oyo States.

The Commission said the auction is open to members of the public except for individuals/ corporate entities who have been/ or are being prosecuted by the EFCC, Directors of such companies and employees of the EFCC.

The Commission added that a competitive bidding process is being adopted to dispose of the properties.

The bid forms can be downloaded from the EFCC website www.efcc.gov.ng and must be submitted alongside 10 per cent of the bid amount in Certified Bank Drafts payable to the Commission.

According to the statement, a successful bidder will be required to pay the 90 per cent outstanding balance of the bid price within 15 working days of the bid submission deadline, failing which the 10 per cent deposit becomes non-refundable, and the properties can be offered to other buyers.

Payments are to be made to EFCC through the Remita platform.

The statement added that individuals occupying any of the properties listed might be given the Right of First Refusal provided they have a valid tenancy agreement, have paid rent up to date, and must complete an Expression of Interest (EOI) Form, which can be downloaded from the EFCC website.

Bids for properties must be sealed and submitted in the designated box at the following address: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Plot 301/302 Institutions and Research District, Jabi, Abuja.

The deadline for submitting all bids is 12:00 pm, Monday, January 9, 2023.

All bidders and their representatives are welcome to be at the bid opening, which will take place at the Convocation Ground, National Open University of Nigeria, opposite EFCC Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, from Monday, January 9, 2023, to Friday, January 13, 2023.