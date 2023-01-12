EFCC records 26 successful bids on forfeited property in Abuja

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has successfully recorded 26 bids on day three of the sale of forfeited real estate in Abuja.

According to the EFCC, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, winners emerged for property comprising apartments and plots of land in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren.

Uwujaren said at the session that a total of 39 property pieces in Lot 5, located in different parts of the Federal Capital Territory were offered for sale through a competitive bidding process.

He said, “At the end of the exercise, a total of 26 bids were successful, while 13 properties were not taken, either for non-compliance with the guidelines, or the highest bid falling short of the reserve price, or due to a tie as was the case in respect of the property listed as number 33 in the Lot.”

Such items will be re-opened to fresh bids on Monday, January 16, 2023.

“Other properties affected by this fresh bid offer are listed as numbers 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 15, 18, 29, 30, 31 and 34 in Lot 5,” the statement said.

The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, witnessed the exercise and expressed excitement at the well-organized and coordinated event, thanking the bidders for their cooperation.

“The process we are adopting is what is practised across the world. We had Valuers who valued the properties, and we already know the worth of each property and we expect to sell to the highest bidder who exceeds our reserve price because we need to raise money for the Federal Government to execute and complete some of the major infrastructure projects across the country.

“We got feedback from people who are asking why we are not doing it online so that more people can participate. We have tried all of that and it is now left for us to use discretion to work with methods that will help the process to be more transparent for every Nigerian to see,” Bawa said.