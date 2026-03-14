Ex-Super Eagles midfielder dies at 62

FORMER Nigerian international and 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, Henry Nwosu, has passed away at the age of 62.

The legendary midfielder died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, at approximately 4:00 am on Saturday, March 14, where he was receiving intensive care.

The news of his passing was confirmed by football icon, Segun Odegbami, in a statement shared on Facebook. Odegbami, who referred to the deceased by his popular nickname, “Youngest Millionaire”, expressed sorrow over the loss.

“After five days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at 4:00 am this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos where he had been in Intensive Care since Wednesday,” Odegbami wrote.

“It is with deep pain in my heart that I have to be the conveyor of the news of the death of Henry Nwosu MON, the youngest of the victorious 1980 AFCON squad. May he rest peacefully with our Creator in Heaven,” Odegbami added.

Nwosu holds a revered place in the history of Nigerian football as the youngest member of the victorious 1980 AFCON squad that clinched the country’s first continental title.

A Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), who was celebrated for his technical skill and vision during a career that spanned the peak of the Green Eagles era, Nwosu had his career at home with New Nigeria Bank (NNB) and African Continental Bank (ACB)

He also featured for ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast and Racing FC Bafoussam in Cameroon.

His death marks the end of a chapter for a generation of athletes who brought immense pride to the nation on the football pitch.

Nwosu death came four days after the former senior male national football team’s coach, Adegboye Onigbode passed on.