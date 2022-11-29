29.4 C
Abuja

Exam malpractice: Oyo govt to sanction parents, principals of schools delisted by WAEC

Education
Vincent Ufuoma
Seyi Makinde/PC: Guardian Nigeria
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Oyo State Government has vowed to sanction parents and principals of about 50 schools delisted by the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) over examination malpractice in the state.

The state commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, who made this known to journalists on Tuesday, November 29, said the sanction will reinforce the state’s stance against examination malpractice.

He warned principals to desist from encouraging examination malpractice which he said was becoming endemic in both private and public schools in the state.

“It should be noted that the Oyo State Government has zero tolerance for examination malpractices, therefore, principals and teachers of both private and public schools and parents were earlier warned to desist from any act of collaboration on examination malpractices as sanctions would be meted to concerned staff and parents,” he said.

Abiodun disclosed that it is only WAEC that has the authority to release withheld results of schools that have been indicted in malpractices in the state.

He further disclosed that derecognized schools will not be permitted to present candidates for WAEC for a period of two years, adding, “However, this does not debar students of such schools from sitting for the West African Examination Certificate (WAEC), as they are mobilised to the nearest school to write the WAEC; only the identified school is derecognized as a WAEC Centre.”

“It should be noted that the Government of Oyo State will waste no time to investigate any such occurrence, while the necessary punishments as enumerated above will be meted to anyone found guilty”, the commissioner stressed.

- Advertisement -

He advised heads of both public and private institutions in the state to desist from any act that could ridicule their schools and portray the image of the state in a bad light.

Abdu-Raheem also assured residents that no student in the state will be prevented from writing the WAEC in the 2022/2023 Academic Session and subsequent years.

Meanwhile, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Teslim Folarin, has kicked against the planned sanctions by the state government.

He noted that the examination malpractice was neither the fault of the teachers nor the principals of the affected schools. Rather he blamed it on the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in the state.

Folarin added that the standard of education in the state has declined under the governor.

“Under Governor Seyi Makinde-led PDP administration, Oyo State ranked 33rd in external examinations and recently, 50 secondary schools were blacklisted and delisted by WAEC. The sad developments are unprecedented in the history of Oyo State.

“The most worrisome aspect of PDP government in Oyo State is the continuous leadership failure characterised by maladministration at all levels as a result of incompetence, state-sponsored insecurity, crippling of local government administration, the poor state of infrastructure, consultancy policy in tertiary institutions, growing debt profile, dereliction of duties and among others,” he added.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Nigerian media organisations asked to invest in accountability journalism

NIGERIAN Media organisations have been advised to invest heavily in grassroots accountability journalism. This was...
Judiciary

Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison for contempt

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has been sentenced to three months...
Crime

NDLEA arrests Abia drug kingpin, declares brother wanted

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a wanted drug...
Diaspora News

‘Japa’: FG cautions citizens travelling to US, Europe

THE Nigerian Government has warned its citizens travelling to the United States (US) and...
Health

Nigerian government approves paternity leave for workers

THE Nigerian government has, again, announced a two-week paternity leave for workers. Head of Civil...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt sentences IGP to 3 months in prison for contempt
Next articleNigerian media organisations asked to invest in accountability journalism

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.