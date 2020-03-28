Explosion rocks Akure, destroying several buildings

SEVERAL buildings, including a boarding school, have been destroyed by an explosion in the suburbs of Akure, the Ondo State capital late on Friday night.

According to some residents of the town, the destruction was caused by a loud explosion which they heard shortly before midnight on Friday.

A resident who spoke to our reporter on Saturday morning said that she heard a loud expression which shook her house in Alagbaka area of the Ondo State capital and that she learnt that the explosion occurred along Owo Road, in the outskirts of the town.

As at the time of filing this report, there has not been an identifiable cause of the explosion which has destroyed properties close to the area of explosion.

While reacting to the explosion governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said he has been briefed by security agencies about the incident and that he would visit the site to ascertain the damages.

“I’ve been briefed by security agencies in the state concerning the loud blast that was heard in Akure. I will be at the scene to assess on the advise of heads of our security agencies,” he said.

He urged residents of the state to remain calm as appropriate agencies work to ascertain the damages caused by the explosion.

“I ask that all citizens remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence,” he added.

Pictures from the explosion;