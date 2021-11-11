Fake CSP, 13 others arrested over invasion of Odili’s home

— 1 min read

A FAKE Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) identified as Lawrence Ajojo was among 14 persons arrested by the police over the invasion of the home of a Supreme Court justice Mary Odili.

The suspects were paraded at the headquarters of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja by spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force Frank Mba on Thursday.

Mba said the suspects involved in the criminal invasion of Odili’s privacy came from different professional backgrounds such as journalism, banking, law enforcement and legal practice.

He noted that the suspects conspired with seven others who are now at large to invade Odili’s residence following information that she was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

The police spokesperson commended security personnel attached to Odili’s residence for not allowing the suspects access to the building on the day of the incident, saying that it would have been a great embarrassment to the nation before the international community if the illegal operation had succeeded.

In an interview with journalists, Ajojo admitted that he was not an officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

The invasion of Odili’s home had drawn criticisms from several quarters with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and human rights lawyer Femi Falana all condemning the incident.

- Advertisement -

Wike had given the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to arrest the perpetrators, claiming that the invasion was an assassination attempt.

The NBA had also called on the Federal Government to set up a panel to probe the siege, describing it as an assault on the judiciary.