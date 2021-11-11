26.8 C
Abuja

Fake CSP, 13 others arrested over invasion of Odili’s home

News
Vincent Ufuoma
A cross-section of the suspects.

Related

1min read

A FAKE Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) identified as Lawrence Ajojo was among 14 persons arrested by the police over the invasion of the home of a Supreme Court justice Mary Odili.

The suspects were paraded at the headquarters of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja by spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force Frank Mba on Thursday.

Mba said the suspects involved in the criminal invasion of Odili’s privacy came from different professional backgrounds such as journalism, banking, law enforcement and legal practice.

He noted that the suspects conspired with seven others who are now at large to invade Odili’s residence following information that she was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

The police spokesperson commended security personnel attached to Odili’s residence for not allowing the suspects access to the building on the day of the incident, saying that it would have been a great embarrassment to the nation before the international community if the illegal operation had succeeded.

In an interview with journalists, Ajojo admitted that he was not an officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

The invasion of Odili’s home had drawn criticisms from several quarters with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and human rights lawyer Femi Falana all condemning the incident.

- Advertisement -

Wike had given the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to arrest the perpetrators, claiming that the invasion was an assassination attempt.

The NBA had also called on the Federal Government to set up a panel to probe the siege, describing it as an assault on the judiciary.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Fake CSP, 13 others arrested over invasion of Odili’s home

A FAKE Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) identified as Lawrence Ajojo was among 14...
Breaking News

Fresh crisis hits APC over failure in Anambra election

A FRESH crisis has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the party's failure...
National News

NIN registration violates Nigerians’ privacy rights – HURIWA

THE Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday said compulsory National Identification...
News

#MySARSstory: Death in detention

Kehinde Omotosho and his nephew were detained under ambiguous circumstances, and the former did...
National News

Jailbreaks: 3,906 escaped inmates still on the run ― Aregbesola

MINISTER of Interior Rauf Aregbesola says 3,906 prisoners who escaped from various jailbreaks across...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFresh crisis hits APC over failure in Anambra election

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.