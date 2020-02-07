Fake News: SSS denies reports of attacks on luxury buses by religious sects

THE State Security Services (SSS) has urged members of the public to ignore reports alleging that the service issued a public notice on luxury buses in Federal Capital Territory FCT.

Peter Afunanya, spokesperson to the service made this known through a statement on the purported attacks.

He stated that reports making rounds on social media about three buses allegedly hijacked on the Lokoja-Okene road are not true.

According to him, the reports are ‘non-existent’ and the public should disregard the ‘fallacious narratives and reports in their entirety, as fake news that they are’.

“DSS wishes to dismiss them as non-existent and therefore describe them as a figment of the imagination of their creators. The illusive stories are merely designed by some zealots to instigate ethnoreligious and political crises of violent and destructive dimensions across the country,” the statement read.

He noted that the objective of such a false report is to undermine national security to achieve ulterior goals.

“The Service frowned at the continuous exploitation of social, religious and tribal differences by purveyors of doom to ignite extreme violent actions among the populace.

“The statement further read that the country’s law enforcement and security outfits are committed to efforts to ensuring the public safety of Nigerians.

“While security and law enforcement agencies are totally committed to sustaining maximum efforts in ensuring public safety in the Nation, citizens are enjoined to disregard these deceitful reports that do not emanate from the Service and go about their normal businesses.”