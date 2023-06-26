Fans to decide Peseiro’s future as Super Eagles coach says NFF

THE uncertainty of the future of Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles coach got a new twist as his employer, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has promised to throw it open to football enthusiasts to make their decisions about his stay as the coach.

The NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau made this known during an interview on the Gbamm! LovingFootball Show, on the backdrop of the criticisms that have greeted the Portuguese results.

It could be recalled that The ICIR had analysed Peseiro’s one-year performance as the Super Eagles coach which was below par.

Reacting to critics about the Super Eagles coach, the NFF president, said the football governing body will give room for public opinions to determine the future of coach Peseiro.

Gusau added that the decision-making process would be conducted through social media and SMS polls.

“We have that plan to push it to Nigerians and to hear their views [about the decision].

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

“We tried the foreign coaches and also the home-based coaches, and it seems all were having some kind of problems.

“But maybe we did not get it right in the area of getting the right person [for the role]. But we are surely going to push it to the public whether to continue with Peseiro or let him go,” the NFF president said.

He, however, stressed that the NFF will gauge public sentiment on the idea of appointing a Nigerian coach.

“And on the question of going for an indigenous coach, we are still going to push that to Nigerians. on the phone, to tell us ‘Do you think going for a Nigerian coach would be best for Nigeria? then we would look at it as a board and come out with a decision.” he added.