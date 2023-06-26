23.1 C
Abuja
HomeSports
Sports

Fans to decide Peseiro’s future as Super Eagles coach says NFF

Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN
Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro
Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Related

THE uncertainty of the future of Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles coach got a new twist as his employer, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has promised to throw it open to football enthusiasts to make their decisions about his stay as the coach.

The NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau made this known during an interview on the Gbamm! LovingFootball Show, on the backdrop of the criticisms that have greeted the Portuguese results.

It could be recalled that The ICIR had analysed Peseiro’s one-year performance as the Super Eagles coach which was below par.

Reacting to critics about the Super Eagles coach, the NFF president, said the football governing body will give room for public opinions to determine the future of coach Peseiro.

Gusau added that the decision-making process would be conducted through social media and SMS polls.

“We have that plan to push it to Nigerians and to hear their views [about the decision].

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “We tried the foreign coaches and also the home-based coaches, and it seems all were having some kind of problems.

    “But maybe we did not get it right in the area of getting the right person [for the role]. But we are surely going to push it to the public whether to continue with Peseiro or let him go,” the NFF president said.

    He, however, stressed that the NFF will gauge public sentiment on the idea of appointing a Nigerian coach.

    “And on the question of going for an indigenous coach, we are still going to push that to Nigerians. on the phone, to tell us ‘Do you think going for a Nigerian coach would be best for Nigeria? then we would look at it as a board and come out with a decision.” he added.

    Dotun OMISAKIN

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Politics and Governance

    Lagos deputy governor denies renouncing Nigerian citizenship, calls claim misleading

    THE Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has refuted an allegation that he once...
    News

    Enugu police debunk viral kidnap video

    THE Enugu State police command has debunked a video circulating on social media about...
    News Analysis

    The Wagner Group and the revolt in Russia

    By James Horncastle, Simon Fraser University YEVGENY Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, staged...
    News

    Trophy Husband: Silence on sexual violence pushing victims to death – Otive-Igbuzor

    NIGERIAN author Ejiro Otive-Igbuzor has urged parents and guardians to be more involved in...
    Education

    Key issues in Nigeria’s Students Loans Act

    ON Monday, June 12, President Bola Tinubu signed the Students Loans Bill into Law. The...

    Most Read

    Female journalist accuses police of assault in Katsina

    Hilton hotel owner Adedoyin to die by hanging over Adegoke’s murder

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Me? Called Amaechi, Fashola, names? That’s not true− Okonjo-Iweala replies ‘mischief makers’

    Forgive me my sins, Buhari begs Nigerians

    Sudan crisis: Second batch of Nigerians arrive Abuja

    Shocked by postponement, C​DD’s Election Analysis Centre asks INEC to ensure credible polls

    Nigerian students should consider studying in France, embrace language─Ambassador

    Tracking bank fraud perpetrators in Nigeria could cost victims more than they lost

    Kidnapping in Nigeria: criminalising ransom payment isn’t working – families need support

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Lagos deputy governor denies renouncing Nigerian citizenship, calls claim misleading

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.