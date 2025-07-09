back to top

FCTA launches fresh onslaught on one-chance, scavengers, beggars, others

Crime
Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike
Bankole ABE
THE Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has directed that the nation’s capital be completely rid of street beggars, traders, ‘one chance’ syndicates, scavengers, and other social nuisances as part of efforts to improve security in the nation’s capital.

This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday, July 9, by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister, Lere Olayinka.

Wike was quoted as saying an initiative code-namedOperation sweep Abuja of miscreants, street beggars/traders, scavengers, and other criminal elementshad commenced in the FCT.

The statement said the operation was in line with the Abuja Environmental Protection Act and other relevant laws.

“Our nation’s capital should be a secure symbol of pride and beauty, not a site for street beggars and scavengers, most of whom are agents of criminal elements.

“To achieve this, a Joint Task Force, comprising security agencies and relevant FCT SDAs, has been deployed to apprehend any persons found begging, scavenging, loitering, or engaging in other acts inimical to the well-being of the residents. Arrangements have been made to profile them and hand them over to their home state governments,the FCTA stated.

According to the statement, the security of the lives and properties of residents of the FCT is of paramount importance to the government.

The ICIR reports that it is left to be seen if the new order will be effective, as this is not the first time Wike has issued orders on the menace caused by one-chance, beggars, scavengers and others in the city.

For instance, in October 2024, Wike declared war on beggars, accusing them of desecrating Abuja and posing a security risk.

The minister made the declaration during the official commencement of the access road construction from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway to Judges Quarters in Katampe district.

He said the move was necessary following concerns that Abuja was turning into a beggars’ city. Rather than decline, the population of these people in the FCT have snowballed. They operate within the city without fear. 

The ICIR reported how citizens of neighbouring countries flood Abuja to beg for alms.


     

     

    These beggars, comprising young, aged, and disabled, mount both sides of some bridges from dawn daily.

    Several reports by this organisation show how once-chance criminal groups have unleashed terror on residents and robbed them of their valuables. These attacks have resulted in the death of many residents, including Greatness Olorunfemi and Freda Arnong.

    Scavengers have remained a perennial nuisance to the city as they attack anyone who refuses to part with their valuables. Several reports also show that they masquerade as burglars and robbers.

    Similarly, street urchins have severally threatened the peace in the FCT. In addition to looking unkempt, they often stir public fights.

