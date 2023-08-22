FCTA to prosecute owners of rickety vehicles, crush confiscated motorcycles

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged to clamp down on owners of rickety vehicles within the city.

The FCTA said this via its Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS).

The agency said those operating illegal motor parks would also be prosecuted in addition to impounding automobiles and arresting owners of rickety vehicles.

The DRTS’s head of operations, Deborah Osho, announced this in Abuja on Tuesday, August 22 during an operation to free the city of illegal motor parks, rickety cars, tricycles, and motorcycles.

Osho asserted that during the operation in the FCT, around 20 automobiles, ten tricycles, and 15 motorcycles were seized for various infractions.

She claimed that the move was a component of a more significant effort to keep the city safe and secure.

According to her, the motorcycles and tricycles were seized for engaging in unlawful activity inside the city.

She continued by saying that efforts were being made to enforce the city’s ban on the use of illegal motor parks, commercial tricycles, and motorcycles.

“The main goal is to keep the city clean and free of rickety vehicles littering the streets of the capital city.

“Most of the commercial taxis, motorcycles, and tricycles were constituting a nuisance in the nation’s capital city. This is unacceptable.

“We are doing everything we can to address the problem, and we will continue to clamp down on all rickety vehicles and taxis operating illegal parks around the city,” Osho stated.

Commenting on the operation, the secretary, Command and Control, FCTA Taskforce Peter Olumuji, said that freeing the city of all sorts of illegality would improve security in the FCT.

He further stated that the DRTS would continue to pursue owners of illegal motor parks, drivers of shaky cars, and owners of commercial tricycles and motorcycles in conjunction with security agencies.

The ICIR reported that the newly Sworn-in Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, August 21, threatened to demolish illegally built houses and revoke ownership of some pieces of land.

Wike disclosed this during his inaugural briefing after he was sworn in as Minister along with 44 others in Abuja.

He promised that security agencies would be supported to carry out their duties during his administration.

He warned FCT residents that random positioning of markets would no longer be tolerated.