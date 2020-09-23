FEC approves $1.9b rail line project from Kano to Niger Republic

By Vincent Ufuoma

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the sum of $1,959,744,723.71 for the construction of a rail line that will link Nigeria to Niger Republic.

FEC gave the approval during its weekly meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that the sum approved for the development of the proposed rail line linking Kano-Dutse-Katsina-Jibia and to Maradi in Niger Republic is inclusive of Value Added Tax.

 He added that apart from that, the Council also approved the award of a contract worth N3.049 billion for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of one railway crane for the purposes of clearing rail tracks in situations of accidents.

