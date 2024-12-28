Female council chairman, deputy impeached in Edo over alleged misconduct

THE legislative arm of Egor Local Government Council in Edo State has impeached its chairman, Eghe Ogbemudia, and her deputy, Frank Osawe.

The lawmakers arm also suspended key principal officers, including Majority Leader, Bosede Omokaro, Iwinosa Enabulele, and Chief Whip, Elliot Inneh Enni.

Ogbemudia and Osawe were impeached on allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial misappropriation, unlawful withholding of statutory allowances for a principal member and three other council members, as well as budget padding.

The impeachment motion was initiated by Nosakhare Isiegbuwa, seconded by Stella Ogida Osagioduwa, and endorsed by four legislators.

The suspended principal officers were accused of failing to collaborate effectively with the council chairman, causing a two-month delay in councillors’ salaries, neglecting their oversight duties, and failing to ensure the timely payment of salaries. Five council members supported the motion for their suspension, while one member was absent.

At Friday’s plenary, Isiegbuwa presented the findings of a seven-member panel investigating allegations of misconduct against the chairman and her deputy.

The report found both officials guilty of all charges. Following a unanimous voice vote, the councillors officially removed Ogbemudia and Osawe from office.

The ICIR reported that the State’s House of Assembly suspended chairmen and their deputies from office on December 17, 2024 following allegations of insubordination and gross misconduct by Governor Okpebholo. However, the suspension was reversed by a High Court sitting in Benin.

The judge who presided over the case, Efe Ikponmwonba, issued a mandatory injunction compelling the defendants, including the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, the Edo State Government, the attorney-general, and the accountant-general to restore the claimants to their respective offices.

The court further restrained the defendants from acting on the resolution passed by the state House of Assembly suspending the chairmen and their deputies.

Ikponmwonba stressed that the status quo as of December 12, 2024, must be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The case was adjourned to February 17, 2025, for a hearing, with the court directing that hearing notices be issued to the defendants.

Background

The ICIR reports that the suspended chairmen and their deputies were removed from office on December 17, 2024 following allegations of insubordination and gross misconduct by Okpebholo.

The Assembly accused the officials of failing to submit financial statements as directed by the governor.

The decision to suspend them was made after a petition by the governor, who alleged that the council leaders had refused to provide financial records to the state government.

At the plenary, the motion for their suspension was moved by Isibor Adeh, representing Esan North East 1, and seconded by Donald Okogbe, representing Akoko-Edo 2.

Out of 23 lawmakers present, 14 voted in favour of the suspension, six opposed it, and three abstained. The suspension was initially set for two months, with the House Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, directing the clerk to record the votes.

Days later, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) launched an investigation into the activities of the suspended council leaders.

In a letter dated December 17, 2024, and signed by its director of investigation, Abdulkarim Chukkol, the EFCC summoned the chairpersons for questioning.

The commission requested certified documents detailing payroll records, bank statements, and council finances from January 2024 to date.

Chairpersons from six councils, including Akoko-Edo, Egor, and Esan Central, were summoned to appear on December 19, while others were scheduled for December 20.

The commission stated that the probe was in line with its mandate under the EFCC (Establishment) Act of 2004.

As the investigation continues, The ICIR reports that the reinstatement order adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding events in Edo State’s governance.

Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over from Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) under whom the election that brought the council leaders into office was conducted.

The governor defeated Obaseki’s preferred candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the election.