FG accuses PDP of plot to create confusion, heat up polity

Bankole Abe
A faction loyal to Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed held a parallel congress in Illorin, Kwara State
THE Federal Government has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sabotage the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Monday, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed claimed that the opposition party was trying to trigger another mass protest to overheat the polity.

Mohammed, who spoke while addressing journalists in Abuja, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was desperate to return to power in 2023.

“As you know, the folks on the other side have been doing everything in recent times to overheat the polity, distort the achievements of our administration and spread misinformation.

“Yes, it is very cold out there for the hungry and desperate opposition, but every indication is that they don’t even want to wait for the 2023 elections before testing their popularity or acceptability at the polls.

“How else does one explain their court case seeking the declaration of our convention as illegal? How do you explain their threat of another #EndSARS that pushed Nigerians to the brink? How do you explain their glaring misinformation regarding the nation’s state of affairs?” he asked.

The minister said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not desperate to take over power during its time in the opposition.

“Not once did we seek to gain power via a desperate court action. If you destroy the country you are seeking to govern, what country will you govern? Must you cut your nose to spite your face?”

The PDP had asked an Abuja Federal High Court to declare the national convention of the APC as unconstitutional and illegal.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/389 2022, the PDP also sought a court order deregistering the APC as a political party for allegedly failing to meet the requirements of sections 222(a), 223(b) and 225 of the Nigerian Constitution.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

