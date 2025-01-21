FG boosts electricity access for SMEs with new 110MVA transformer in Isolo

THE Federal Government said the newly inaugurated 110MVA transformer at the Isolo Transmission Substation in Lagos is to improve electricity access to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and residents within the vicinity.

The minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, at the inauguration, emphasised the project’s significance in enhancing Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure and supporting economic growth, particularly for SMEs and industries.

Adelabu in a statement on Tuesday, January 21, acknowledged the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) support and highlighted ongoing challenges such as vandalism and aging infrastructure.

He assured of collaboration with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to improve energy security and sustainability, urging all stakeholders to work together for optimal use of the new infrastructure.

“This occasion is a testament to our unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure and enhancing power delivery to our citizens.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for sponsoring this project under the Service Level Agreement (SLA) framework with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“This partnership has been instrumental in achieving this milestone,” he stated.

Beyond enhancing electricity supply, Adelabu said the project has broader implications for the economy through direct impact on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large industries.

He listed other benefits of the transformer to include, reduction in operational challenges caused by power shortages, fostering economic growth and creating job opportunities, and driving local and regional development, particularly in Lagos.

Adelabu further said the federal government is committed to strategic partnership with players in the electricity supply industry through long-term sustainability programmes.

He pointed out that frequent grid collapse disturbances and dip in supply level as a result of ageing infrastructure, resource limitations, and vandalism in transmission would be addressed with collaboration of all stakeholders.

“The Federal Ministry of Power under my leadership is always ready to work actively with TCN to resolve these issues to ensure energy security and sustainability across the country and as part of short-term measures. We encourage TCN to have in place a reinforced standard operating procedure for the system, detailed and enforced maintenance plans at the key transmission substations, consistent line tracing especially on lines that are tripping incessantly, critical lines, and assessment of key nodes integrity to prevent future disturbances.

”For our long-term strategies, we plan to work with TCN to complete all ongoing projects and to invest in regional and super grid projects that will enable a more robust and resilient grid system. We remain optimistic about the promise and the potential the sector holds to drive socio-economic development in the country, and we believe we shall overcome these challenges through active participation of all stakeholders,”Adelabu added.

The ICIR reported that TCN has imported 15 power transformers to sustain its transmission expansion plan (TEP).

As the TEP seeks to increase the current bulk power transmission capacity of over 7,000 megawatts, the procured transformers are expected to raise the national transmission wheeling capacity by 1,487mw.