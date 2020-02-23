FG to hand-over completed road projects to 16 varsities

THE Federal government on Sunday has announced plans to hand over completed internal road projects in sixteen tertiary institutions starting from February 23 up until March.

The federal government had disclosed this via its Twitter platform stating that such action was in fulfillment of the Buhari administration’s commitment to infrastructural development across the country.

The tweet noted that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing would be taking the lead on this action.

The universities include University of Ibadan (UI) and UCH; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; University of Benin (UNIBEN); Federal University of Gashua, Yobe; Bayero University, Kano; University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka; Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun; University of Maduguri (UNIMAID).

Other institutions include Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara; Federal University Our Ekiti; University of Calabar; Federal Polytechnic Kaura- Namoda, Zamfara; Federal College of Education, Kastina, Kaduna Polytechnic and Federal University, Lokoja.

However some Nigerians on Twitter have expressed their opinions on the information.

Reacting to the tweet, @OUCHFRANDIB was in awe as to why the construction of roads in tertiary institutions should be executed by the federal government rather than the institutions themselves.

He said: “Is this supposed to be an announce or what? Thought as it is in the other world, it should be a normal & ongoing routine project budgeted for an executed for by d various Unis? Making it federal project or contract means inviting corruption and kick backs. Please restructure Nigeria”.

Another user identified as @KingRetweetsL called on the federal government, other than roads, should also invest in upgrading hostel facilities, as most of them are inhabitable.

Relatively, others insisted that handling over completed roads to institutions was not as imperative as giving out scholarships to students, providing job opportunities and investing in useful facilities for the student efficiency.