FG increases fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5m

THE Federal Government says it has raised the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million for defaulters.

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday while unveiling the reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code which contains the Antitrust provision aimed at boosting local content and encouraging the growth of the local industry, among other provisions.

The Minister said the Antitrust provision would boost local content and local industry due to laws prohibiting exclusive use of rights by broadcasters who intend to create monopolies and hold the entire market to themselves.

He said the Antitrust provision would also encourage open access to premium content.

According to him, the amended Code also includes the provision raising the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million.

There have been attempts by the Federal Government through the National Assembly to regulate hate speech in the country.

In 2019, the Senate reintroduced a bill that seeks to penalise persons found guilty of hate speech.

The National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech Bill was sponsored by Aliyu Abdullahi, the Deputy Chief Whip.

It prescribes death penalty for anyone found guilty of spreading a falsehood that leads to the death of another person.

“I must explain that this provision is not new to Nigeria Broadcasting. Exclusivity was disallowed at a certain time in the history of our broadcasting. I recall Multichoice sub-licensing EPL matches to other local operators in Nigeria. I recall HITV engaging several local operators on sub-licensing the EPL when they got the rights,” Mohammed said.

He said the revised Code contains the law prohibiting backlog of advertising debts in order to promote sustainability for the station owners and producers of content, as well as the law on registration of Web Broadcasting, which will grant the country the opportunity to regulate negative foreign broadcasts that can harm the nation.