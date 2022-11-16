25.1 C
Abuja

FG insists varsity lecturers won’t be paid for jobs not done

NewsNational News
Vincent Ufuoma
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Government has insisted that it won’t pay members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the periods the were on strike this year.

Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu stated the Federal Government’s position on the issue while addressing journalists at the State House on Wednesday.

ASUU had embarked on an indefinite strike action on February 14. But the strike was called off in October following an order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

However, the union members got half salaries at the end of October, a move which did not go down well with the lecturers.

Commenting on the plans by ASUU to embark on a protest over the half salary salary payment, Adamu said the position of the Federal Government was that the lecturers “would not be paid for work not done”.

Also reacting to claims by ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodoke, that paying the lecturers on pro-rata basis was a ploy to make them casual workers, the minister said: “Nobody can make university lecturers casual workers.”

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Oil output: Nigeria takes 4th position, falls behind Libya, Algeria, Angola in October

NIGERIA has struggled to meet its oil production quota in October, taking the fourth...
News

OPEC cuts global oil demand forecast as crude oil production drops in October

THE Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has made a further cut to its...
News

Arrest of bureau de change operators done to sanitise Nigeria’s FX market – EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the recent arrest of some bureau...
Conflict and Security

Troops kill notorious bandit leader, others in Kaduna

TROOPS of the Nigerian Army have killed a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Gudau, in...
Judiciary

Lawyer claims Nnamdi Kanu’s health worsening, writes EU

ALOY Ejimakor, lawyer of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLawyer claims Nnamdi Kanu’s health worsening, writes EU
Next articleTroops kill notorious bandit leader, others in Kaduna

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.