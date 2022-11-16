FG insists varsity lecturers won’t be paid for jobs not done

THE Federal Government has insisted that it won’t pay members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the periods the were on strike this year.

Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu stated the Federal Government’s position on the issue while addressing journalists at the State House on Wednesday.

ASUU had embarked on an indefinite strike action on February 14. But the strike was called off in October following an order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

However, the union members got half salaries at the end of October, a move which did not go down well with the lecturers.

Commenting on the plans by ASUU to embark on a protest over the half salary salary payment, Adamu said the position of the Federal Government was that the lecturers “would not be paid for work not done”.

Also reacting to claims by ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodoke, that paying the lecturers on pro-rata basis was a ploy to make them casual workers, the minister said: “Nobody can make university lecturers casual workers.”