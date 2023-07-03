24.1 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and Economy
Business and Economy

FG needs to address soaring cost of living – CPPE

Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX
Muda Yusuf, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, CPPE
Muda Yusuf, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, CPPE

Related

THE Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called on the Federal government to urgently institute measures to mitigate the soaring cost of living and escalating operating and production costs for businesses.

The CPPE made the call in its half-year economic review and outlook for the second quarter of 2023, issued on Sunday, July 2, by its director/chief executive execute officer (CEO), Muda Yusuf.

Reforms of fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification by the President Bola Tinubu administration have plunged Nigerians into untold hardship as transportation fare, food prices and other costs of living have skyrocketed.

Yusuf, an economist, stressed the urgent need for the government to address the social outcomes of the reforms, especially the inflationary pressure induced by fuel subsidy removal.

He said, “Inflationary pressures may intensify in the near term, and the exchange rate may come under pressure in the short term as forex demand backlog exerts pressure on the official forex window.”

He, however, expected the pressure created by the exchange rate unification to ease before the end of the year.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “This would pave way for an equilibrium exchange rate, which would be more tolerable and sustainable,” he said, urging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to put in place a sustainable intervention framework to moderate the volatility in the forex market.

    “With a better fiscal space, outlook for lower fiscal deficit, moderation in the growth of public debt, reduction in debt service burden, and an improvement in the macroeconomic stability are very positive.  All of these would impact economic growth prospects in the second half of the year,” Yusuf explained.

    Offering suggestions on interventions the Tinubu administration must “promptly” deploy to mitigate the consequences of its reforms, the CPPE chief said, “The interventions should be a mix of direct interventions: tax incentives for low-income employees and small businesses, reduction in import duty on some critical intermediate products for key sectors of the economy, and import duty concessions for the transportation, health, power and energy sectors.

    “The improved fiscal space created by the reforms should make these mitigating measures feasible, and they have to be implemented urgently in order to give the current reforms a human face.”

    Meanwhile, the Nigerian economy was negatively impacted in the first half of the year, majorly by the naira redesign policy of the central bank, persistent flaws in foreign exchange policy, political transition processes, weak oil production recovery, and the intractable challenge of insecurity in parts of the country, Yusuf stated.

    As a result, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth remained weak and fragile as it slowed to 2.31 per cent, from 3.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    Key contracted sectors included agriculture by 0.9 per cent; livestock subsector, 30.6 per cent; oil refining, 35.8 per cent; textiles, 3.7 per cent; rail transportation, 49 per cent; and insurance, eight per cent.

    But manufacturing grew by 1.6 per cent; food and beverage, 3.9 per cent; chemical and pharmaceutical, 6.2 per cent; vehicle assembly, 5.4 per cent; road transport, 8.0 per cent; ICT, 11 per cent; financial institutions, 25 per cent; and real estate, 1.7 per cent.

    Ehime ALEX

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Education

    Investigating conflicting narratives over allegation that Abuja teacher beats female student to coma with iron rod

    ... Parents, school, FCTA give conflicting accounts of incident IN June, an online blog and...
    Sports

    Tobi Amusan wins Stockholm Diamond League women’s 100 metres hurdles 

    DESPITE the rainy condition that enveloped the track and field event, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan...
    Education

    JAMB to prosecute Anambra candidate for faking 2023 UTME top score

    THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said it would prosecute a candidate, Ejikeme...
    Politics and Governance

    Tinubu rejects EU’s report on 2023 presidential election

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has rejected the European Union Electoral Observer Mission (EU-EOM) report that...
    Politics and Governance

    Why there is delay in payment of June allowance — NYSC

    THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has blamed banks for the delay in the...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    EXPLAINER: How to break, set a Guinness World Record

    Buhari signed N94.88trn as budget within eight years

    How Buhari fared curbing corruption with treasury single account

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Sudan crisis: Second batch of Nigerians commence boarding

    Education under Buhari’s eight-year administration

    Former Kogi Auditor-General Ododo emerges APC governorship candidate

    Akpabio has been endorsed as Senate President — Ganduje

    Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Investigating conflicting narratives over allegation that Abuja teacher beats female student to coma with iron rod

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.