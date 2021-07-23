We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FORMER Chief Of Army Staff Azubuike Ihejirika has tasked the Federal Government to embrace dialogue with groups aggrieved with the current state of things in the country.

He stated this during the visit of the Chief Of Defence Staff Lucky Irabor in Owerri, Imo State, on Thursday.

Ihejirika said it was internationally acceptable for a government to dialogue with opposing groups rather than take to war.

He said that he was in support of any approach that would restore peace to warring parts of the country.

“All over the world, it is better to jaw-jaw than to war-war,” he said.

“It is important for government to go for dialogue.

“I stand for the approach that would ensure peace in our country.”

There have been suggestions that Buhari’s administration should dialogue with the various groups to proffer lasting solutions to various agitations threatening the existence of the Nigerian state.

In June, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo urged the government at the centre to employ dialogue to resolve the present national crises in Nigeria.

Ohanaeze President-General George Obiozor, who gave the appeal during a press conference in Enugu, asserted that “no secessionist forces can defeat Nigeria.”

He equally condemned human rights abuses in the South-East part of the country, stressing that though Ndigbo were in support of a United Nigeria, “they will not be victims of the country’s unity.”