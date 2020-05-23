FG, state governors disagree over ban on social gathering

THE Federal Government and some state governors have disagreed about restrictions on social gathering as some governors have allowed religious gatherings against the directive.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha reportedly said on Thursday that some state governors could be endangering lives of the vulnerables to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Governors are also advised on the decision taken by some of their colleagues to permit large gatherings as such decisions could inadvertently endanger the elderly, the sick and those with underlying factors during such gatherings,” he said.

He said that ban on social gatherings of more than 20 people has not been lifted hence government should enforce compliance.

“The strong advisory from the PTF is that large gatherings beyond 20 persons remain prohibited and should be adhered to,” he stated.

“Particularly, I underscore the need for the governors to provide personal and strong leadership, carry the policy of community ownership to the grass-roots and create deeper awareness,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha said following the inauguration of an Ad-Hoc Committee on COVID-19 by the House of Representatives, the PTF would engage with the committee to ensure compliance to efforts to curb the virus.

As at the time of filing this report, 12 state governments have lifted ban on religious gatherings.

Among the states are Cross River and Kogi states which are yet to record any case of COVID-19.

Bauch, Ebonyi, Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Gombe, Taraba, Anambra, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Zamfara states have permitted religious gathering ahead of Eid-il-Fitr celebration.