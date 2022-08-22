25.4 C
Abuja

FG tells Nigerians in the UAE to behave properly, moves to repatriate over 300 stranded citizens

News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Nigerians facing deportation in the UAE Source: Tiktok@luckyhamidaug256
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian Government has advised its citizens residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to conduct themselves as good ambassadors of the country and avoid actions that would inflict untold hardship on them.

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave the advice in response to a viral video showing hundreds of stranded Nigerians awaiting deportation from Dubai which surfaced last week.

She said that the Nigerian Consulate had begun the profiling of those stranded as a first step towards facilitating their repatriation.

“Some have passports; some don’t have passports. There are some children with no means of identification. Some don’t even remember the names with which they entered the country originally, so they need to be profiled. It is after the profiling that they will take a decision on the next step to take,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

The chairman also stressed that there was no problem with the bilateral relations between Nigeria and the UAE. “The problem is our behavior and we need to tell ourselves the whole truth. We need to behave properly,” she said.

In one of several videos that surfaced on the internet on Friday, a Nigerian woman could be heard calling out the Nigerian Embassy in Dubai for not standing up for Nigerian citizens scheduled for mass deportation from the country, but Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the allegation as “completely untrue and misleading”.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Francisca K. Omayuli, said in a statement on Sunday said the Nigerian Mission has since the commencement of the saga on August 15 been working hard to collate the details of the stranded Nigerians and issue Emergency Travel Certificates (ETC) to those of them with no means of identification.

- Advertisement -

“Over 300 Nigerians are stranded due to several reasons ranging from overstay, lost passports, lack of documentation especially in the case of infants, to pending cases with the Emirati Police.

“The UAE authorities on the other hand, will process the immigration papers of those on overstay, who are the majority and are required by law to pay fines. Some of the affected Nigerians have fines of over $10,000 per person.

“The UAE Government is willing to waive the fines for those who are unable to pay, however, not without the attendant penalty of 10 years ban from the UAE. Those in police custody for other alleged offenses must be cleared, while those without documentation or means of identification, especially infants, will go through legal procedures for rectification,” the statement said.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

2023: Nigerian fact-checkers warn politicians against misinformation

THE NIGERIAN Fact-Checkers Coalition has warned politicians to desist from misinformation and disinformation as...
Featured News

NiMet predicts three-day thunderstorm in FCT, northern states

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some Northern states will experience thunderstorms from Monday...
Environment

Explosions, Cracks, Asthma… What Triacta construction company gives to Birshin Fulani community in Bauchi

By Yakubu Mohammed Triacta Nigeria Ltd is building infrastructure in Bauchi State — giving it...
Factcheck

Charly Boy’s tweet about INEC discontinuing electronic transmission is False

Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has tweeted that the Independent National Electoral Commission...
Featured News

Immigration to recruit 5000 workers

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced plans to recruit 5000 workers. Acting Comptroller-General of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Nigerian fact-checkers warn politicians against misinformation

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.