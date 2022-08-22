FG tells Nigerians in the UAE to behave properly, moves to repatriate over 300 stranded citizens

THE Nigerian Government has advised its citizens residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to conduct themselves as good ambassadors of the country and avoid actions that would inflict untold hardship on them.

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave the advice in response to a viral video showing hundreds of stranded Nigerians awaiting deportation from Dubai which surfaced last week.

She said that the Nigerian Consulate had begun the profiling of those stranded as a first step towards facilitating their repatriation.

“Some have passports; some don’t have passports. There are some children with no means of identification. Some don’t even remember the names with which they entered the country originally, so they need to be profiled. It is after the profiling that they will take a decision on the next step to take,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

The chairman also stressed that there was no problem with the bilateral relations between Nigeria and the UAE. “The problem is our behavior and we need to tell ourselves the whole truth. We need to behave properly,” she said.

In one of several videos that surfaced on the internet on Friday, a Nigerian woman could be heard calling out the Nigerian Embassy in Dubai for not standing up for Nigerian citizens scheduled for mass deportation from the country, but Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the allegation as “completely untrue and misleading”.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Francisca K. Omayuli, said in a statement on Sunday said the Nigerian Mission has since the commencement of the saga on August 15 been working hard to collate the details of the stranded Nigerians and issue Emergency Travel Certificates (ETC) to those of them with no means of identification.

“Over 300 Nigerians are stranded due to several reasons ranging from overstay, lost passports, lack of documentation especially in the case of infants, to pending cases with the Emirati Police.

“The UAE authorities on the other hand, will process the immigration papers of those on overstay, who are the majority and are required by law to pay fines. Some of the affected Nigerians have fines of over $10,000 per person.

“The UAE Government is willing to waive the fines for those who are unable to pay, however, not without the attendant penalty of 10 years ban from the UAE. Those in police custody for other alleged offenses must be cleared, while those without documentation or means of identification, especially infants, will go through legal procedures for rectification,” the statement said.