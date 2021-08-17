25.1 C
Abuja

FG to arrest, prosecute abusers of naira in social gatherings

Featured News
Vincent Ufuoma

Related

Share this story
THE Federal Government has vowed to prosecute anyone found abusing the Nigerian currency.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said this in a statement by its acting Director Corporate Communication Osita Nwanisobi on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the CBN would collaborate with other sister agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), to prosecute those who flagrantly displayed the naira in social gatherings.

He noted that mishandling, defacing and hawking of naira notes at social events violated Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 (As amended).

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has again been drawn to the activities of persons, who flagrantly abuse the legal tender by hurling wads of naira notes in the air and stamping on the currency at social functions.

“There have also been cases where people mishandle the naira, deface it, hawk the currency at parties and reject the currency in some instances. It should be stated that, contrary to the practice of these unpatriotic persons, it is neither cultural nor moral for people to disrespect the currency which citizens trade in.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 (As amended) stipulates that ‘spraying of, dancing or matching on the naira or any note issued by the Bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute abuse, and defacing of the naira or such note shall be punishable under the law by fines or imprisonment or both.

“Accordingly, the Central Bank of Nigeria is collaborating with the Nigeria Police, Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit to address the unpatriotic practice.”

- Advertisement -

Many Nigerians have flagrantly abused the naira at burials, parties and other forms of social gatherings. In the United States and Europe, such practice is forbidden, but it is seen as a demonstration of wealth in Africa, especially Nigeria.

The CBN warned Nigerians, particularly those at social functions such as birthdays, weddings and funerals, to desist from disrespecting the naira as they risked being arrested by law enforcement agencies.

It further appealed to Nigerians to treat and handle the naira notes with respect, noting that it was the country’s legal tender and symbol of national pride.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent Ufuomahttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

FG to arrest, prosecute abusers of naira in social gatherings

THE Federal Government has vowed to prosecute anyone found abusing the Nigerian currency. The Central...
Data Stories

Nigeria’s July inflation drops marginally, but the economy isn’t getting better

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s inflation has dropped to...
Featured News

NITDA imposes N10 million fine on Soko Loan for data privacy invasion

NATIONAL Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has imposed a sanction of N10 million on...
News

Eighty-seven percent of 2022 budget will be financed by debt – FG

THE Federal Government has said it will borrow N4.89 trillion in both domestic and...
Featured News

PIA: FG sticks to fuel subsidy, pending outcome of negotiations with labour

  DESPITE the signing of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 into law on Monday, the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria’s July inflation drops marginally, but the economy isn’t getting better

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.