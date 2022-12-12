Fire guts Defence Headquarters in Abuja

A fire outbreak occurred at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, December 12.

Director of Defence Information Jimmy Akpor, who confirmed the fire outbreak said the cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained.

He disclosed that investigations into likely causes had commenced.

“A minor fire incident occurred at the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki, Abuja, this afternoon, 12 December 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment. However, the incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources.

“All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life. Accordingly, normalcy has returned. Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately,” he said.

Akpor thanked officials of the Federal Fire Service for timely intervention during the incident.

This is the third fire outbreak within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the past week.

On Saturday, a fuel tanker burst into flames at the Conoil filling station at Area 10 while discharging its contents.

Another filling station in the Lugbe area of the FCT had been affected by an overnight fire on Thursday.

In November, there was a fire outbreak at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Headquarters in Abuja.

Although no deaths were recorded during the fire outbreaks, several properties were damaged.