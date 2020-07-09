Five months after, police arrest seven over Ile-Oluji, Oye-Ekiti bank robberies

THE police on Thursday said a seven-man robbery gang that attacked three commercial banks in Ile-Oluji town, Idanre both in Ondo State, on February 7, 2020 and Oye-Ekiti in December 2019 has been arrested.

Six police officers were among those killed by the armed robbers during the robbery attacks while the several millions of naira were carted away.

A statement issued by the police revealed that operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad arrested the daredevil armed robbers.

The statement by the police revealed that the armed robbers – Tunbosun Ojo, Ismaila Ojo, Victor Oyeyemi, Dele Ariyo , Shola Oladimeji , Olubodun Folayemi and Adeniyi John carried out the robbery of a commercial bank in Ile-oluji, Ondo State on February 7, 2020 where four policemen were killed.

It added that they were also involved in the robbery of a Microfinance Bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December, 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State where two policemen lost their lives.

The statement also disclosed that efforts were being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations.

In a similar vein, 23 other suspects were also arrested by the police operatives for their involvement in various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching at gun point, among other offences.

The following were recovered from the suspects: One AK49 rifle, one AK47 rifle, two pump action guns, five locally made guns, 19 locally made short guns, 125 cartridges, 145 AK47 ammunition, locally fabricated explosives and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. LSR 490 GC.

The suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations, the statement said.