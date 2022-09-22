Flight Delays: FCCPC directs passengers to complain, seek redress

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed air passengers to seek redress, and complain whenever they experience flight delays.

Executive Commissioner (Operations), FCCPC, Adamu Abdullahi said this at the Airports And Airlines Business Summit & Expo (AABSE) 2022, which held September 22, in Lagos.

Abdullahi was represented by a Deputy Director of Consumer Education, Mercy Ogwu, who stated that the consumers are the largest economic group.

She said it is so disheartening that as important as this group are, their views are not heard.

She explained that many customers are not organised to speak with one voice and hence the reason businesses including airlines take advantage of them when they experience flight delays and cancellations.

She said, “Consumers or passengers have the right to get the full value of the money they paid for. There is a right to compensation when their flights are cancelled or delayed. These are consumer rights. They have a right to timely feedback on any complaint made, they also should know the flight status.

“Consumers have a right to seek redress. Any dissatisfied consumer with any product or service must complain. That’s where Nigerians find it hard do to well.”

Ogwu stressed that “Quality is your right, demand and insist. For whatever you are spending your money, demand and insist.”

- Advertisement -

The Director also noted that the FCCPC is in the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on some of these issues.

She enjoined every aviation agency to have a consumer protection unit where complaints can be made. She clarified that the unit doesn’t have to be a large one. She added that after making a complaint, if the passenger is not satisfied, they can escalate it to the FCCPC.

To be able to complain to the agency, the consumer must have first complained to the provider of services or products, according to information from its website. If not satisfied, the complainant can then file a complaint with FCCPC.

This can be done in hard copy, delivered to any of its offices or by soft copy through the website portal or email.

Complaints are advised to clearly state; the party complained against, with the correct address; the amount involved and the expected redress.

They also directed to attach a proof of transaction and other documents to support their claim.