Former President Yar’Adua’s brother chairs REA board as minister inaugurates members

Harrison Edeh
Goddy Jedy-Agba
Goddy Jedy-Agba, the Minister of State for Power
MINISTER of State for Power Goddy-Jedy Agba has inaugurated the younger brother of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Abdulazeez Yar’Adua, as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Yar’Adua was inaugurated alongside seven other members of the board on Thursday in Abuja.

The new board also has the Managing Director/CEO of REA Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as a member.

Members of the Blboard representing the six geopolitical zones are Michael Oluwagbemi (South-West), Chidi Emmanuel Nwogu (South-East), Catherine A. Ajibike (South-South), Abdullahi Garba (North-West), Abdul Umar (North-East) and Mohammed Kabir Badamasuiy (North-Central).

The Director, Promotions, Information and Outreach of the agency Ayang Ogbe disclosed in a statement that the Federal Ministry of Power (the supervising ministry), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE), are represented on the board as ex-officos.

Sanusi Ohiare was re-appointed as the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF) for another five-year term.

His re-appointment, according to the statement, was for the continued expansion of the REF and contribution to the development of the agency.

The REA is an implementing agency of the Federal Government under the Federal Ministry of Power.

It is tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities with the aim to catalyse economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians.

