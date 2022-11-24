34.7 C
Abuja
34.7 C
Abuja

Fuel scarcity: Marketers buy petrol at over N200 per litre from depots – IPMAN

Business and EconomyNews
Raji Olatunji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said its members buy premium motor spirit (PMS), known as petrol, at over N200 per litre from depots.

The association said the price at which private depot owners sell petrol across the country was not sustainable.

Fuel scarcity has been a recurrent issue in recent weeks as vehicle owners experience difficulties getting petrol from filling stations, especially in Abuja and Lagos.

Motorists are forced to resort to black market as many stations are not accessible, with the few open ones selling at different prices.

The Deputy National President of IPMAN, Zarama Mustapha, who featured on Channels Television on Thursday, November 24, disclosed that the private depots get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from the sole importer, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

He said they, however, sell the product between N195 and N210 to independent marketers.

”Though marketers get petrol at the approved price of N148/litre from NNPC depots, the company does not have enough storage facilities to cater to the needs of marketers, hence, the latter resorts to private depot owners.

- Advertisement -

“It is more of the issue of private depots collecting the products at the approved price and not selling to the independent marketers at a price approved by the mainstream, downstream regulatory authority.

“You cannot get a product at N195 to N200 and expect to sell it at N175,” Mustapha said.

The cost of transporting the petroleum product from the mother vessel to their depots and escalation of the dollar are the excuses depot owners give as reasons for the price hike, according to Mustapha.

Mustapha lamented the turbulent situation being experienced in Lagos depots, saying marketers spend three days to load refined petrol as against the normal three hours required to lift.

He further urged the NNPC to engage depot owners to sell the product to marketers at the recommended price, adding that the common man is at the receiving end.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Govs reject plan to privatise power plants

THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), consisting of all the 36 state governors, has rejected...
Diaspora News

US announces categories of Visa applications exempted from interview

THE United States (US) has scrapped interviews for Nigerians seeking renewal of F1 or...
Conflict and Security

Bauchi tops Nigerian states with highest recovered illegal arms, ammunition

THE proliferation of small arms in Nigeria has become worrisome in recent years despite...
Environment

After ICIR report, FCDA recovers 700 stolen Manhole covers

THE Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has recovered about 700 stolen manhole and gully...
Politics and Governance

2023: Nigeria is not ready for electronic transmission of results – APC

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed reservations over the deployment of the Bimodal...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleGovs reject plan to privatise power plants

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.