Ganduje fires commissioner over ‘disloyalty, unguarded utterances’

Ijeoma OPARA
File Photo: Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State Governor
KANO State governor Abdullahi Ganduje has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Religious Affairs Muhammad Adam, otherwise known as Baba Impossible, over alleged ‘disloyalty’.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Saturday, December 31, by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs Muhammad Garba.

According to the statement, Adam was sacked for unguarded utterances and disloyalty to Ganduje’s government.

Adam was also accused of running his ministry like a private business, reducing work days in the week to three instead of five.

“Apart from operating without due consultation, Baba Impossible has not been loyal to the government. Already, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has sent to the State House of Assembly the name of a nominee in person of Dr Nazifi Ishaq Bichi of Bayero University, Kano, for screening and appointment as new commissioner for religious affairs,” the statement added.

The statement further described Adam’s attitude as unbecoming of a public servant.

The sack is with immediate effect.

Ganduje established the Ministry of Religious Affairs in 2019 and appointed Adam to over its activities. The Ministry was established to serve as a bridge between different religions in the state.

The governor also saddled the Ministry with the responsibility of resolving marital issues, managing Islamic agencies such as the Hisbah Board, Khubsi and Shariah Commissions and addressing street begging in the state.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

