Germany promises more support on security, energy, as ties with Nigeria hits 65 years

GERMANY has promised to strengthen its cooperation with Nigeria in key areas including the fight against terrorism, malnutrition, energy reform, and migration management, as both countries mark 65 years of diplomatic relations.

This was revealed during a press briefing at the German Embassy in Abuja on Thursday, October 23, by the country’s Ambassador, to Nigeria, Annett Günther.

Günther described the relationship between the two counties as one that had evolved from post-independence friendship to “an increasingly intense partnership of equals,” focused on shared prosperity and stability.

“Nigeria and Germany are maintaining intense relations that are picking up momentum right now. We are celebrating 65 years of Nigerian independence, but also 65 years of diplomatic relations,” Günther said.

The Ambassador said that the announcement came ahead of a high-level dialogue where ministers from both countries would deliberate on issues on politics, trade, climate, education, migration, and internal security at the Nigerian-German Bi-National Commission meeting scheduled for early November in Berlin.

“Next week, we are going to celebrate the German Unity Day,. But bilaterally, even more important, in early November, the bi-national commission between Germany and Nigeria will be hosted in Berlin. And this is quite a watershed moment,” she said.

Günther noted that Germany’s development cooperation with Nigeria had shifted from a donor-recipient approach to one anchored on mutual interests and respect.

“This year marks a new chapter. The new launch of our first bilateral annual programme, bringing military experts from both countries together for in-depth exchanges and joint planning. Through the Bundeswehr Technical Advisory Group, Germany has been for years a reliable partner, supporting Nigeria with field medical expertise and counter-IED operations, car mechanical training and other interventions. And, we are not stopping here,” Günther added.

The ambassador explained that Germany would continue to stand with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, noting that next month, high-level military staff talks would take place in Abuja for the first time, opening the door to even closer collaboration in the future on law enforcement.

“For years, Germany has stood side by side with Nigeria in building military capacity from general staff and officer training to hands-on technical skills like automotive mechanics,” she said.

She also listed ongoing support for the Nigerian Police Force, including reforms implemented under the Supporting Police Accountability and Transformation Project, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which she said had trained over 600 instructors and promoted more women in policing.

Günther said that Nigeria remained one of Germany’s top trading partners in sub-Saharan Africa, with trade volume reaching €3 billion and more than 90 German companies were active in Nigeria, providing over 17,000 indirect jobs across sectors such as energy, pharmaceuticals, and digital technology.

“Nigeria is Germany’s second largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa with a total trade volume of 3 billion euro. Trade volumes have increased this year by 30 per cent due to Nigeria’s economic recovery. There are more than 90 German companies active in Nigeria, indirectly creating more than 17,000 jobs in Nigeria,” she said.

The ambassador noted that among the flagship projects highlighted was the Presidential Power Initiative, a collaboration with Siemens expected to add seven gigawatts to Nigeria’s national grid in its second phase. There is also ongoing cooperation to reduce gas flaring and improve Nigeria’s carbon footprint.

Fielding question on her country’s support for tackling Nigeria’s hunger crisis, she said 31 million people faced acute food insecurity and 3.5 million children were at risk of severe malnutrition in the country, adding Germany remained one of the largest humanitarian donors in Nigeria.

“We are aware of the alarming numbers, especially in the North-East and North-West. Our focus is on humanitarian support that saves lives in the short term, while also strengthening communities for long-term resilience. However, sustainable change will only come through local action. Humanitarian aid must go hand in hand with national responsibility,” she explained.

The ambassador said her country’s support included funding for food security programmes, health services, protection of women and children, and anticipatory action against climate-related disasters like floods and droughts.

Highlighting that Germany was expanding co-operation in education and culture in Nigeria, she said that the Goethe-Institute would offer German language classes in Abuja for the first time, while collaborations with Nigerian universities and the film industry would increase in 2026.

Günther added that in its effort to promote legal migration pathways and educational exchanges, the German Missions in Abuja and Lagos issued over 7,600 visas in 2024 including study, family reunion, and work permits and increased those numbers this year.

“Last year alone, the German Embassy here in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos granted around 1,400 long-term visas for purposes such as study in Germany, family reunion or employment. Furthermore, we have granted 6,200 visas for short-term stays such as business or tourism,” she said.