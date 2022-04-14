32.1 C
Abuja

Gowon, Abubakar, Jonathan in attendance as Buhari chairs Council of State meeting

Vincent Ufuoma
FORMER Nigerian leaders Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan are in attendance as President Muhammadu Buhari presides over a meeting of the Council of State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on important national issues, including security and economic challenges.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha and National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno are also in attendance.

State governors at the meeting include Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Atiku Bagudu(Kebbi), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Nasir El Rufai (Kaduna), among others.

Before the commencement of proceedings, the Council of State observed a minute silence in honour of former Head of the Interim National Government Ernest Shonekan, who died on January 11.

Thursday’s meeting is the fourth Council of State meeting convened by Buhari since he assumed office 2015.

The Council of State is an advisory body that advises the executive arm of government on issues relating to national policy.

