A group, Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND), has asked the United States to place a visa ban on members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly who voted against electronic transmission of electoral votes.

The DVND President Timothy Sule, in a letter written to the US Ambassador in Nigeria Mary Beth, described the action as shameful, disdainful, and completely reprehensible, saying it smacked of a clear contempt for the Nigerian people.

It urged all Nigeria’s partners and allies to take urgent action to prevent the situation from degenerating into the breakdown of law and order in the country.

“We call on the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, African Union and all ally countries to take urgent actions to nip this brewing conflagration in the bud before it consumes the nation and create a massive refugee crisis in the world,” the letter stated in part.

“In the meantime, we have attached names of all those legislators who played one role or the other in the suppression and undermining of democracy in Nigeria for a visa ban. Their family members shall not be spared of the impending visa ban as well.

“This noble intention was vehemently and vigorously challenged by some legislators from a particular zone and political party. These unpatriotic elements eventually succeeded in throwing out such a noble intention into the abyss.”

The statement equally condemned lawmakers that were absent during the passage of the bill.

While commending those who stood in favour of electronic transmission of results, the group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent to the bill.