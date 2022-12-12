33.1 C
Abuja

Group urges youths, PWDs to get involved in politics

Featured NewsNews
Lama Queen Godoz
Group calls for political involvement of youth, PWDs in politics
Group calls for political involvement of youth, PWDs in politics
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Street Project Foundation, has called on Nigerian youths and People with Disabilities (PWDs) to get involved in politics and hold leaders accountable.

Lead Visionary of the Foundation Rita Ezenwa-Okoro made the call during the Artvocacy Festival, an event held in Abuja over the weekend.

“The whole essence of the activation of this movement is to galvanize young people across Nigeria who have been docile, and unaware of what it means to be an active citizen,” she said.

She urged young people to make a difference in society, adding that when leaders are consciously monitored, they would be forced to respond to the issues.

During the discussion, panelists emphasized that youth and women are critical stakeholders who must be politically involved to influence policy that affects them directly, as democracy thrives on citizen participation, transparency and accountability.

Referring to the #EndSARS protest, Linking, Learning and Amplifying Officer of the Voice Cedric Owuro noted that the protocols on ground must be followed and the youth must keep advocating for those who are still in detention after 779 days.

Youths including PWDs put up performances highlighting challenges faced by young Nigerians. They also launched a book titled “See through our eyes”.

- Advertisement -

Visually impaired performer Samuel Gabriels, spoke to The ICIR on challenges facing PWDs in Nigeria.

“The level of enlightenment of the average person relating to People with Disability is very low. From the point of ignorance and oppression, we are subjugated but my philosophy is always to prove them wrong at any instance.

“Even in the presence of sheer evidence that I can swim, I face challenges at the swimming pool,” he explained.

The flutist, saxophonist, activist and social critic also said the Artvocacy program, which uses the power of the creative arts to facilitate youth leadership, development, and social mobilization, gave him a platform to grow and expand his network.

“It is very inclusive and I am a major beneficiary, I am a street project ambassador of the 2016 set and through the Street Project Creative Youth Bootcamp, I learnt the act of networking and expanding one’s horizons.

“I have been able to interact and express myself on big platforms both within Nigeria and internationally,” Gabriels said.

Young people were encouraged to seek political positions despite the technicalities of vying for office in the Nigerian system.

- Advertisement -

A young politician, Juliet Isi Ikhayere aspiring for House of Representative in Bwari Area Council, urged youths to get involved in politics.

“The power I have is my voice, and that voice is so unique that we won’t stop talking,” she said.

Ikhayere who has held the position of a councillor added that it is important for young people to rant. However, she noted that ranting without having a leadership voice amounts to nothing.

Author profile
Lama Queen Godoz
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Police blame IPOB for attack on Imo INEC office

THE Imo State Police Command has blamed suspected members of the Indigenous People of...
Media Opportunities

Global Investigative Journalism Network offers fellowship

THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is inviting applications for its 2023 Global Investigative Journalism...
Media Opportunities

Gabo Foundation, Cartagena Hay Festival offer Michael Jacobs grants

THE Gabo Foundation and the Cartagena Hay Festival are accepting candidates for the Michael Jacobs Grants. The program seeks to...
Featured News

2023: Kukah, others task Nigerians on harmony

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto Mathew...
Featured News

Arise/ Thisday editors to APC: You can’t bully free press

THE BOARDS of Editors of THISDAY/ARISE News have accused the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Police blame IPOB for attack on Imo INEC office

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.