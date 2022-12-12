Group urges youths, PWDs to get involved in politics

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Street Project Foundation, has called on Nigerian youths and People with Disabilities (PWDs) to get involved in politics and hold leaders accountable.

Lead Visionary of the Foundation Rita Ezenwa-Okoro made the call during the Artvocacy Festival, an event held in Abuja over the weekend.

“The whole essence of the activation of this movement is to galvanize young people across Nigeria who have been docile, and unaware of what it means to be an active citizen,” she said.

She urged young people to make a difference in society, adding that when leaders are consciously monitored, they would be forced to respond to the issues.

During the discussion, panelists emphasized that youth and women are critical stakeholders who must be politically involved to influence policy that affects them directly, as democracy thrives on citizen participation, transparency and accountability.

Referring to the #EndSARS protest, Linking, Learning and Amplifying Officer of the Voice Cedric Owuro noted that the protocols on ground must be followed and the youth must keep advocating for those who are still in detention after 779 days.

Youths including PWDs put up performances highlighting challenges faced by young Nigerians. They also launched a book titled “See through our eyes”.

- Advertisement -

Visually impaired performer Samuel Gabriels, spoke to The ICIR on challenges facing PWDs in Nigeria.

“The level of enlightenment of the average person relating to People with Disability is very low. From the point of ignorance and oppression, we are subjugated but my philosophy is always to prove them wrong at any instance.

“Even in the presence of sheer evidence that I can swim, I face challenges at the swimming pool,” he explained.

The flutist, saxophonist, activist and social critic also said the Artvocacy program, which uses the power of the creative arts to facilitate youth leadership, development, and social mobilization, gave him a platform to grow and expand his network.

“It is very inclusive and I am a major beneficiary, I am a street project ambassador of the 2016 set and through the Street Project Creative Youth Bootcamp, I learnt the act of networking and expanding one’s horizons.

“I have been able to interact and express myself on big platforms both within Nigeria and internationally,” Gabriels said.

Young people were encouraged to seek political positions despite the technicalities of vying for office in the Nigerian system.

- Advertisement -

A young politician, Juliet Isi Ikhayere aspiring for House of Representative in Bwari Area Council, urged youths to get involved in politics.

“The power I have is my voice, and that voice is so unique that we won’t stop talking,” she said.

Ikhayere who has held the position of a councillor added that it is important for young people to rant. However, she noted that ranting without having a leadership voice amounts to nothing.