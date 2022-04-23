- Advertisement -
Gunmen abduct 10 herders in Anambra

Niyi OYEDEJI
1min read

TEN members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Anambra State were abducted by suspected gunmen on Saturday.

The South-East Chairman of MACBAN Gidado Siddiki, who confirmed the incident to The Nation, said the herders were abducted at Obene Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra.

Siddiki said the gunmen, who stormed the herders’ settlement around 1:30 am on Saturday, also made away with about 300 cows.

He added that the gunmen were up to 40 in number, noting that they invaded the settlement with sophisticated weapons including guns, cutlasses, sticks and charms.

“As I speak to you now, I have reported the incident to the police and DSS for prompt action.”

Siddiki also said the kidnappers had established contact with the victims’ families, demanding N4 million and one gun as ransom.

He appealed to the kidnappers to release him those abducted and the cows.

According to him, the abductees were mere herders struggling to make ends meet.

He, however, commended Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for initiating a peace and reconciliation committee to address the security challenges in the state and the South-East region at large.

The ICIR reached out to Anambra State police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident.

Tochukwu said he had just been briefed by the Seriki of the Fulani in the state about the incident.

He said the police will soon commence investigations.

“Yes, we have just been briefed of the incident, but we want the Miyetti Allah leadership to supply us with more information,” the police spokesman said.

