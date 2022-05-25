23.8 C
Abuja

Gunmen attack church under Kukah’s diocese, kidnap priests

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Bishop Mathew Kukah Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese
Bishop Mathew Kukah Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

GUNMEN have reportedly attacked a church under the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah.

According to reports, the armed hoodlums kidnapped two priests and two others in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

According to PUNCH, the Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development on Wednesday morning.

Omotosho said, “As at midnight of today, May 25, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house were kidnapped.

“No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release.”

- Advertisement -

The spokesman for Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, told The ICIR on Wednesday morning that he is yet to confirm the incident.

“Please give me time to find out. I will get back to you,” he said when contacted on the telephone.

Kukah had earlier suspended Masses in Sokoto Catholic Diocese.

According to a statement, the Masses were suspended due to the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government to curb protests embarked upon by Muslim youths in Sokoto.

In a statement issued during the period, the church confirmed that some churches had been attacked and properties destroyed.

Protests had erupted in Sokoto metropolis after the arrest of two youths suspected to be part of the mob that lynched a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel, for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed.

Many youths had taken to the streets to demand the release of Deborah’s alleged killers.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

ASUU strike from lecturers’ point of view

THE Nigerian Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since February...
News

FAKE NEWS: FAAN debunks reports of Lagos plane crash

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has debunked reports that a plane crash-landed...
Crime

EFCC finally arrests Okorocha after laying siege to his residence

AFTER hours of laying siege to his Abuja residence, the Economic and Financial Crimes...
Business and Economy

Court stops Oluomo, others from collecting levies

A Federal High Court in Lagos has stopped the former chairman of the National...
Health and Environment

Ghebreyesus overcomes criticisms over Ebola, COVID-19, re-elected as WHO DG

THE World Health Assembly has re-elected Tedros Ghebreyesus as the Director-General of the World...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleASUU strike from lecturers’ point of view

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.