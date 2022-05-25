Gunmen attack church under Kukah’s diocese, kidnap priests

— 1 min read

GUNMEN have reportedly attacked a church under the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah.

According to reports, the armed hoodlums kidnapped two priests and two others in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

According to PUNCH, the Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development on Wednesday morning.

Omotosho said, “As at midnight of today, May 25, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house were kidnapped.

“No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release.”

The spokesman for Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, told The ICIR on Wednesday morning that he is yet to confirm the incident.

“Please give me time to find out. I will get back to you,” he said when contacted on the telephone.

Kukah had earlier suspended Masses in Sokoto Catholic Diocese.

According to a statement, the Masses were suspended due to the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government to curb protests embarked upon by Muslim youths in Sokoto.

In a statement issued during the period, the church confirmed that some churches had been attacked and properties destroyed.

Protests had erupted in Sokoto metropolis after the arrest of two youths suspected to be part of the mob that lynched a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel, for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed.

Many youths had taken to the streets to demand the release of Deborah’s alleged killers.