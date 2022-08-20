Gunmen attack convoy of Osun state governor’s wife

GUNMEN on Friday attacked the convoy of Kafayat Oyetola, wife of Osun State governor Gboyega Oyetola.

According to Punch newspapers, the incident happened around Owode, in Ede Local Government Area of the state while the governor’s wife was making her way to Osogbo, the state capital.

One Oluwatunmise Iluyomade, an information officer in the First Lady’s office, who confirmed the incident, said some security operatives in the convoy sustained injuries, but no life was lost.

“No life was lost in the incident,” the information officer reportedly said.

“Some security personnel attached to the convoy sustained various degrees of injuries.”

A resident identified as Alayande said a truck created an obstruction when the First Lady’s convoy arrived at Owode.

“It was while trying to make the truck driver move that an altercation ensued between security men attached to the convoy,” the resident said.

“I heard several gunshots where I stood near the junction. It was dark but there was an altercation between security men and some people suspected to be hoodlums.”

Osun State Police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola could not be reached for comments as several calls to her phone by The ICIR were not answered.